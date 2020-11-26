BSS-03 Anisul mourns death of district registrar Samsuzzaman Sardar

ZCZC

BSS-03

ANISUL-CONDOLENCE-SAMSUZZAMAN

Anisul mourns death of district registrar Samsuzzaman Sardar

DHAKA, 26 Nov, 2020 (BSS) – Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary

Affairs Anisul Haque expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of district

registrar Samsuzzaman Sardar.

In his condolence message, the Law Minister sought forgiveness of the

departed soul and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family members,

said a press release here.

Secretary of the Law and Justice Department Mohammad Golam Sarwar,

Inspector General of the Registration Department Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and

Bangladesh Registration Service Association also expressed grief over the

death of Samsuzzaman Sardar in separate condolence messages.

Samsuzzaman Sardar was born on 15 May, 1963 in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram

district.

He died of Coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical

College Hospital on Wednesday morning.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and numerous admirers.

Recently, while working as a sub-registrar in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s

Bazar, he was promoted to the post of district registrar and posted in

Sunamganj. But due to illness he could not join there.

BSS/PR/DA/RQ/RY/12:56hrs