BSS-02 20,571 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

20,571 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – With recoveries of 34 more COVID-19

patients on the last day, the number of total cured patients from the lethal

disease in the division now reached 20,571, said an official report.

A number of 2,606 infected patients were also undergoing treatment in

designated hospitals in the division, it said.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of health, said the death

toll from the virus rose to 338 with three fatalities reported in the last 24

hours.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought

under necessary treatment while 5,721 were kept in isolation units of

different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 5,099 have been

released.

Meanwhile, with detection of 94 new more positive cases in six districts

on Wednesday, one of the significant rising in daily infections compared to

the previous couple of weeks, raising the total number of infected patients

in the division to 22,372, Dr Nath said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 33 were detected in Bogura followed

by 19 in Rajshahi including 18 in its city, 17 in Pabna, 12 in Sirajganj,

seven in Natore and six in Joypurhat districts.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported

COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,472 in Rajshahi including 4,058 in its city,

804 in Chapainawabganj, 1,400 in Naogaon, 1,123 in Natore, 1,193 in

Joypurhat, 8,706 in Bogura, 2,355 in Sirajganj and 1,319 in Pabna.

On the other hand, a total of 70 more people in the division have been

sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of efforts of

bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 49 others were

released in the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 62,306 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since

March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Of

them, 60,719 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance

certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Following the latest detection of COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of

the infected persons in different areas of the division were placed on 14-day

lockdown, according to the health safety guidelines. The health official said

the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients,

were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the

virus cannot spread further.

