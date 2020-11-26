LatAm governments facing vaccine distribution challenges

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 26, 2020 (BFF/AFP) – Cash-strapped Latin American
governments face severe geographical, economic and social challenges in
trying to ensure life-saving Covid-19 vaccines are made available to
vulnerable populations, experts say.
Megacities like Sao Paulo, mountain ranges like the Andes as well as the
vast Amazon basin pose just a few of the geographical problems for
distributors, given the vital need to maintain the cold chain to preserve the
vaccines.
Transporting vaccines “to the most distant parts of the big cities and to
peripheral neighborhoods, with the need to conserve the cold chain, will be
the first major challenge,” Colombian epidemiologist Carlos Trillos told AFP.
Governments also face a race against time to provide training to those
handling the doses throughout the cold chain, he said.
Amazon basin countries had an early taste of the geographical challenges
ahead for their vaccination campaigns, after health workers struggled to
provide care for three million indigenous people scattered throughout the
rainforest, an area almost seven times the size of Spain.
Vaccine campaigners also worry about rampant disinformation in the
continent worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some 12.5 million of the 630 million Latin Americans have been infected
with the coronavirus and at least 435,000 have died, a third of the total
number of deaths worldwide, according to AFP figures based on official data.
– Challenging and costly’ –
The process will be “challenging and costly” said Jarbas Barbosa, deputy
director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
The organization expects to distribute vaccines in the region between
March and May 2021 through Covax, a World Health Organization initiative to
guarantee equal access for impoverished countries.
All Latin American and Caribbean countries have joined Covax, although
some lack funds to purchase vaccines themselves, Barbosa said.
In any case Covax will only provide enough vaccines for 10 to 20 percent
of the population, forcing many governments to sign separate bilateral
agreements with laboratories and biotechnology companies.
Countries in the region are having to spend significant amounts of money
on these pre-purchases just as they are experiencing historic economic
contractions from the impact of the pandemic.
Lower-income countries like Bolivia, Haiti, Guyana and several Caribbean
island states are betting on the Covax-eligible status to receive vaccines
without contributing funds. So is El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua,
recently battered by Hurricanes Iota and Eta.
Covax’s latest projections estimate that vaccinating just 20 percent of the
region’s population will cost more than $2 billion.
The vaccine will be free of charge, rolled out in a first phase for health
professionals, essential workers and, in some cases, older people or those
with conditions that put them at risk of developing a serious case of Covid-
19.
– Complex logistics –
Storing and distributing the vaccines is emerging as the main obstacle.
Among the companies leading the vaccine race, Pfizer/BioNTech require
their doses being stored at temperatures around -70 degrees Celsius —
meaning they can only be distributed in large cities, experts said.
Maintaining the cold chain “is a challenge for all countries” said
Barbosa.
One positive is that “there are more than 100 vaccines in development …
the others that are closer to concluding clinical trials use the same cold
chain that countries already use,” he said, in ranges of – 15 to -25 Celsius
and 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
Argentina, which has signed agreements that so far guarantee vaccines for
28 of its 44 million inhabitants, will deploy the army to ensure doses are
distributed.
– Crisis and disinformation –
Peru, the Latin American country with the most deaths per million
inhabitants (1,081), has so far secured 9.5 million vaccines and is
negotiating with laboratories to cover 24.5 million of its 31 million
inhabitants.
Venezuela signed a deal with Russia to receive 10 million Sputnik V
vaccines in the first quarter of 2021, and Caracas said mass vaccinations
would begin in April.
However, according to Virgilio Vasquez, head of local NGO Doctors United,
the problem in Venezuela goes far beyond doubts over the infrastructure and
equipment to support the cold chain.
“Vaccines have to reach not only large hospitals but also outpatient
clinics in remote areas,” he said. Even if health centers were to receive the
necessary equipment to ensure safe vaccine storage, health workers “will
still have serious electrical problems, with regions where the power goes out
for hours every day.”
Vasquez, a specialist in epidemiological data processing, also said
Venezuela’s vaccination campaigners will lack fuel to power vehicles needed
to distribute the vaccine because of a severe gasoline shortage.
Brazil’s vaccine campaign was well set “to reach the most remote areas,”
said Natalia Pasternak, microbiology professor at the University of Sao
Paulo.
However, the major obstacle there could come from pandemic skeptic
President Jair Bolsonaro “and the eventual resistance of the population” to
vaccination, she said.