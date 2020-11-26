LatAm governments facing vaccine distribution challenges

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 26, 2020 (BFF/AFP) – Cash-strapped Latin American

governments face severe geographical, economic and social challenges in

trying to ensure life-saving Covid-19 vaccines are made available to

vulnerable populations, experts say.

Megacities like Sao Paulo, mountain ranges like the Andes as well as the

vast Amazon basin pose just a few of the geographical problems for

distributors, given the vital need to maintain the cold chain to preserve the

vaccines.

Transporting vaccines “to the most distant parts of the big cities and to

peripheral neighborhoods, with the need to conserve the cold chain, will be

the first major challenge,” Colombian epidemiologist Carlos Trillos told AFP.

Governments also face a race against time to provide training to those

handling the doses throughout the cold chain, he said.

Amazon basin countries had an early taste of the geographical challenges

ahead for their vaccination campaigns, after health workers struggled to

provide care for three million indigenous people scattered throughout the

rainforest, an area almost seven times the size of Spain.

Vaccine campaigners also worry about rampant disinformation in the

continent worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 12.5 million of the 630 million Latin Americans have been infected

with the coronavirus and at least 435,000 have died, a third of the total

number of deaths worldwide, according to AFP figures based on official data.

– Challenging and costly’ –

The process will be “challenging and costly” said Jarbas Barbosa, deputy

director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The organization expects to distribute vaccines in the region between

March and May 2021 through Covax, a World Health Organization initiative to

guarantee equal access for impoverished countries.

All Latin American and Caribbean countries have joined Covax, although

some lack funds to purchase vaccines themselves, Barbosa said.

In any case Covax will only provide enough vaccines for 10 to 20 percent

of the population, forcing many governments to sign separate bilateral

agreements with laboratories and biotechnology companies.

Countries in the region are having to spend significant amounts of money

on these pre-purchases just as they are experiencing historic economic

contractions from the impact of the pandemic.

Lower-income countries like Bolivia, Haiti, Guyana and several Caribbean

island states are betting on the Covax-eligible status to receive vaccines

without contributing funds. So is El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua,

recently battered by Hurricanes Iota and Eta.

Covax’s latest projections estimate that vaccinating just 20 percent of the

region’s population will cost more than $2 billion.

The vaccine will be free of charge, rolled out in a first phase for health

professionals, essential workers and, in some cases, older people or those

with conditions that put them at risk of developing a serious case of Covid-

19.

– Complex logistics –

Storing and distributing the vaccines is emerging as the main obstacle.

Among the companies leading the vaccine race, Pfizer/BioNTech require

their doses being stored at temperatures around -70 degrees Celsius —

meaning they can only be distributed in large cities, experts said.

Maintaining the cold chain “is a challenge for all countries” said

Barbosa.

One positive is that “there are more than 100 vaccines in development …

the others that are closer to concluding clinical trials use the same cold

chain that countries already use,” he said, in ranges of – 15 to -25 Celsius

and 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Argentina, which has signed agreements that so far guarantee vaccines for

28 of its 44 million inhabitants, will deploy the army to ensure doses are

distributed.

– Crisis and disinformation –

Peru, the Latin American country with the most deaths per million

inhabitants (1,081), has so far secured 9.5 million vaccines and is

negotiating with laboratories to cover 24.5 million of its 31 million

inhabitants.

Venezuela signed a deal with Russia to receive 10 million Sputnik V

vaccines in the first quarter of 2021, and Caracas said mass vaccinations

would begin in April.

However, according to Virgilio Vasquez, head of local NGO Doctors United,

the problem in Venezuela goes far beyond doubts over the infrastructure and

equipment to support the cold chain.

“Vaccines have to reach not only large hospitals but also outpatient

clinics in remote areas,” he said. Even if health centers were to receive the

necessary equipment to ensure safe vaccine storage, health workers “will

still have serious electrical problems, with regions where the power goes out

for hours every day.”

Vasquez, a specialist in epidemiological data processing, also said

Venezuela’s vaccination campaigners will lack fuel to power vehicles needed

to distribute the vaccine because of a severe gasoline shortage.

Brazil’s vaccine campaign was well set “to reach the most remote areas,”

said Natalia Pasternak, microbiology professor at the University of Sao

Paulo.

However, the major obstacle there could come from pandemic skeptic

President Jair Bolsonaro “and the eventual resistance of the population” to

vaccination, she said.