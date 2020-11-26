BSS-63 PM-FREELANCERS-CARD-SECOND-LAST-DHAKA

ZCZC
Sheik Hasina said that her government undertook various training
programmes, including setting up 31 specialized labs in different
universities, to create efficient workforce to face the competition of
the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’.
Noting that her government has taken initiative to set up a ‘Sheikh
Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center’ in every district, the Prime
Minister said, “Skilled manpower will be created there. That is to
take the country forward by ensuring the best use of information
technology because the next Bangladesh will be technologically
advanced and economically viable.”
As a result of these initiatives of her government, she said,
country’s poverty rate is decreasing while the employment is
increasing rapidly and the country is moving far ahead in terms of
project implementation. And modern technology will be able to take
forward further, she added.
The premier said it has been possible to resume operations of
government’s various ongoing mega projects with the advent of Digital
Bangladesh today, which were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19
pandemic. “General people are getting benefits of these,” she
observed.
Referring to the freelancing as a profession, she said, “Human
resources, which are being built with the blessings of digital
Bangladesh, will immensely help raising employment opportunity not
only at home but also abroad. And freelancing is a kind of such
initiative through which it will be possible to earn money staying at
home.”
Hasina said that the specially disabled people will also be able to
earn money through freelancing at home and will also have a direct
opportunity to contribute to the country’s development.
“We also want to utilize our disabled people through training so
that they do not remain neglected in the society,” Sheikh Hasina
stated.
The prime minister said nobody even have to go to any office or
court for freelancing but “it is a regular source of income . . . It’s
also a job. You are your own boss. Not only that you’re the boss of so
many as others were given job opportunities. So it was needed the
recognition.”
About the advice of her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed, the PM also
outlined steps to bring technology within the reach of the common man
by opening up the private sector of his government, including the
withdrawal of import duty on computer equipments.
The premier said the then BNP government kept the businesses,
including mobile phones, and mass media confined to a certain quarter
but “We have opened it up, resulting the employment opportunities for
many people.”
She further added that her government privatized the business of
mobile phone, radio stations and television channels so that the
private sector can do a lot of business “as my only goal is how many
jobs we can create.”
Besides, “We opened airline and helicopter services in the private
sector. And its goal is to create the employment.”
The prime minister strongly criticized the role of post-75 regime
of former military ruler Ziaur Rahman’s so-called democracy, terming
it a “curfew democracy”.
Condemning the role of the regime, Bangabandhu’s daughter said Ziaur
Rahman rewarded the killers of Father of the Nation providing the
self-confessed murderers with jobs at various embassies.
“I returned home from exile with a motto to serve the people and to
change their fate and will give them a beautiful life,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the ICT ministry and her ICT adviser Sajeeb
Wazed for taking the time-befitting initiative to issue identity cards
to freelancers.
On the occasion, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment
Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak
and Senior Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary
NM Ziaul Alam also spoke.
As many as 6.5 lakh freelancers were connected with the programmes
from different corners of the country.
