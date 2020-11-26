BSS-63 PM-FREELANCERS-CARD-SECOND-LAST-DHAKA

ZCZC

Sheik Hasina said that her government undertook various training

programmes, including setting up 31 specialized labs in different

universities, to create efficient workforce to face the competition of

the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

Noting that her government has taken initiative to set up a ‘Sheikh

Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center’ in every district, the Prime

Minister said, “Skilled manpower will be created there. That is to

take the country forward by ensuring the best use of information

technology because the next Bangladesh will be technologically

advanced and economically viable.”

As a result of these initiatives of her government, she said,

country’s poverty rate is decreasing while the employment is

increasing rapidly and the country is moving far ahead in terms of

project implementation. And modern technology will be able to take

forward further, she added.

The premier said it has been possible to resume operations of

government’s various ongoing mega projects with the advent of Digital

Bangladesh today, which were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

pandemic. “General people are getting benefits of these,” she

observed.

Referring to the freelancing as a profession, she said, “Human

resources, which are being built with the blessings of digital

Bangladesh, will immensely help raising employment opportunity not

only at home but also abroad. And freelancing is a kind of such

initiative through which it will be possible to earn money staying at

home.”

Hasina said that the specially disabled people will also be able to

earn money through freelancing at home and will also have a direct

opportunity to contribute to the country’s development.

“We also want to utilize our disabled people through training so

that they do not remain neglected in the society,” Sheikh Hasina

stated.

The prime minister said nobody even have to go to any office or

court for freelancing but “it is a regular source of income . . . It’s

also a job. You are your own boss. Not only that you’re the boss of so

many as others were given job opportunities. So it was needed the

recognition.”

About the advice of her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed, the PM also

outlined steps to bring technology within the reach of the common man

by opening up the private sector of his government, including the

withdrawal of import duty on computer equipments.

The premier said the then BNP government kept the businesses,

including mobile phones, and mass media confined to a certain quarter

but “We have opened it up, resulting the employment opportunities for

many people.”

She further added that her government privatized the business of

mobile phone, radio stations and television channels so that the

private sector can do a lot of business “as my only goal is how many

jobs we can create.”

Besides, “We opened airline and helicopter services in the private

sector. And its goal is to create the employment.”

The prime minister strongly criticized the role of post-75 regime

of former military ruler Ziaur Rahman’s so-called democracy, terming

it a “curfew democracy”.

Condemning the role of the regime, Bangabandhu’s daughter said Ziaur

Rahman rewarded the killers of Father of the Nation providing the

self-confessed murderers with jobs at various embassies.

“I returned home from exile with a motto to serve the people and to

change their fate and will give them a beautiful life,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the ICT ministry and her ICT adviser Sajeeb

Wazed for taking the time-befitting initiative to issue identity cards

to freelancers.

On the occasion, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment

Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak

and Senior Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary

NM Ziaul Alam also spoke.

As many as 6.5 lakh freelancers were connected with the programmes

from different corners of the country.

