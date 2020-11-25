BSP-24 Bangladesh national football team lose 1st practice match

ZCZC

Bangladesh national football team lose 1st practice match

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Despite taking early lead, the

Bangladesh national football team suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to Qatar

Military Football team in the first friendly practice match held today

(Wednesday) evening at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club, Pitch 2) in

Doha, Qatar, according to a message received here tonight from

Bangladesh Football Federation.

In the day’s match, Mohammad Ibrahim gave Bangladesh a deserving

lead early in the 8th minute. Receiving a wrong back pass of Military

team, Ibrahim scored the goal with his own solo effort.

Military team staged to a fight back to restore the parity in the

29th minute when forward Yousef Ali, after taking a wrong back pass

from Topu, sent the ball home also with his own solo effort.

After the resumption, substitute Jostek Wadvi put Military team

ahead in the 50th minute and he further widened the team’s margin

scoring his second and third for his team in the 55th minute of the

match.

Substitute player MS Bablu reduced the margin scoring the second

goal for Bangladesh in the 85th minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play their second practice match against Lusail

Sports Club scheduled to be held on Saturday (November 28) at Aziziyah

Boutique (super club, pitch-1).

Squads:

Bangladesh – Rana, Rahmat Mia, Topu, Jamal, Saad, Sohel, Biswanath,

Ibrahim, Riyadul, Mahbubur and Manik.

Qatar Military football team -Hajiri, Udi Joy, Khalid Nawaf,

Mahamood, Abdullah, Yafei, Wazed, Yousef, Bansoon, Bazil and Yousuf

Ali.

