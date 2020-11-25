BSS-62 Govt creating skilled manpower for ‘4th Industrial Revolution’: PM

ZCZC
Govt creating skilled manpower for ‘4th Industrial Revolution’: PM
DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today
reiterated her government’s initiative to create skilled manpower to
keep pace with the advancement of technology and face the challenges
of ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’.
“We have to keep pace with the world as far as the technology is
concerned . . . Otherwise, the country will stay behind,” she told the
launching ceremony of ‘Freelancers ID’ as the chief guest here this
evening.
The premier added: “So we don’t want to back down. Keeping this
fourth industrial revolution in mind, we need to create a skilled
workforce. If we don’t take right initiative now, we will fall
behind.”
The prime minister joined the main event held at the Bangladesh
Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar through a
video conference from her official residence Bangabhaban.
The “Virtual ID Card Portal” is to recognize the work of
Bangladeshi freelancers aimed at bringing the freelancing industry
into a shape.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and
Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) along with other
stakeholders took the initiative to create database of the country’s
freelancers and provide them a digital card, called as ‘Freelancers
Identity Cards (ID)’.
In the cards, freelancers’ personal information, their earning
statements and also career reputation analysis will be fixed in the
card with a QR code and only institutions that have agreement with the
BFDS can access it.
Currently, about six lakh people engaged in freelancing in the
country of which about two lakh are regularly earning from it,
according to ICT division sources.
The initiative would help them to get their professional identity
along with access to getting bank loan and working facilities in the
high-tech park as freelancing is predominant in music, writing,
acting, computer programming, web design, graphic design, translating,
and illustrating, film and video production as well as other forms of
piece work.
The talent pool of technical graduates and freelancers can help
these individuals to emerge as entrepreneurs and effective workforce
in the coming days.
Reiterating her confidence in the young generation of the country,
the premier said, “I know our sons and daughters are very talented.
They can learn very little in a limited period.”
She said as a government it is their responsibilities to create them
(young generation) opportunity for jobs and they are doing that.
In this regard, Sheikh Hasina pointed out that 39 high-tech or
software technology parks are being set up across the country and when
these will be completed, around three lakh people, mostly youths, will
get jobs.
“Investment will come from home and abroad and a skilled workforce
will be created,” she hoped.
