BSS-60 Bangladesh to get 6.8 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh to get 6.8 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh will get 6.8 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Gavi-Covax, vaccine platform within 2021.

“Bangladesh will collect 6.8 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in phases from the Gavi-Covax, vaccine platform” Dr Shamsul Haque, director of expanded programme for immunization (EPI), told at a meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in Bangladesh here today.

The meeting was held at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

DGHS Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and senior officials of the DGHS were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh will get the vaccine as per its total 20 percent population.

Cost for each shot of vaccine from Gavi-Covax facility has been estimated at US $1.62 to $2.

The government has intensified its effort to collect COVID-19 vaccine to bring all populations under vaccine coverage.

