BSS-51 ICT Div. launches ‘Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2020’

ICT Div. launches ‘Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2020’

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – The Information and Communication

Technology (ICT) Division has launched an event titled “Bangabandhu

Innovation Grant 2020 (BIG)”, marking the birth centenary of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As a part of celebrating the ‘Mujib Barsho’, the birth centenary of

Bangabandhu, through various programme, Bangladesh Computer Council’s

(BCC’s) iDEA project under the ICT Division has taken the event.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today inaugurated

the ‘BIG’ event as the chief guest following a press conference at the

BCC auditorium of ICT Tower in the city’s Agargaon area, maintaining

social distancing and health guidelines, said a press release.

Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Executive

Director of the BCC Parthapratim Deb and Project Director (Additional

Secretary) of the iDEA Project Syed Mojibul Huq attended the

programme, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that Bangabandhu

with his foresight had thought ahead of time and taken different big

initiatives to solve problems.

Noting that work was started on the “Bangabandhu Innovation Grant”

to commemorate the Mujib Barsho, he said, “Bangabandhu’s lifestyle,

struggling life and political philosophy are inspiring and exemplary

models for us and the next generation”.

If the youths could be encouraged and inspired being imbued with

Bangabandhu’s lifestyle and political philosophy, they will never be

defeated in the struggle for life, the state minister said.

“That is why we are organizing this competition (BIG) to inspire

our entrepreneurs and innovators,” Palak added.

According to the press release, to build a startup ecosystem in the

country by encouraging new entrepreneurial startups through “BIG” and

establishing the event as a flagship programme at the international

level, three events will be organized in 2020-21, namely university

and stakeholder activation campaign, TV reality show and the

international road show.

There is a plan to include different countries, including USA,

Cambodia, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal,

Bhutan, Maldives, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Italy, in the

“International Road Show”.

The best 36 startups selected from these events will be given a

grant of Taka 10 lakh each and nominated for the “BIG” final round.

Later, from this final round, the final results of the grand event

of the ‘Mujib Barsho’ will be selected through a selection panel

consisting of experienced judges from home and abroad.

One of the best startups will be given a special honor as a prize

of “Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2020 (BIG)” and a grant of USD

100,000.

Initially, the interested ICT-based startups will be able to

register at www.big.gov.bd on the website of “Bangabandhu Innovation

Grant 2020” from today (November 25).

Any IT-based entrepreneur can submit their ideas in this

competition by December 25, 2020 at the national level and by January

25, 2021 at the international level.

This initiative is being organized by the ICT Division along with

the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DoICT),

BCC, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Controller of Certifying

Authorities (CCA), a2i and Startup Bangladesh Limited, who have been

added as an event partner.

As private partners, there are different trades associations

including BASIS, BACCO, BCS, ECAB, ISPAB and BIJF.

