BSP-23 500 athletes to compete National Junior Athletics meet

500 athletes to compete National Junior Athletics meet

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Near about five hundred boys, girls and

juvenile will take part in the 36th National Junior (age group)

Athletics competition which will begin from Friday (November 27) at

Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city on occasion of birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, is expected to inaugurate

the two-day meet as the chief guest at 3 pm, organised by Bangladesh

Athletics Federation (BAF). Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, will

present as the special guest in the opening ceremony.

One of the largest and most colorful sports events in the country

with 64 districts, eight divisions, education board and various

institutions will take part in the two-day meet.

The competition will be held in 41 events divided into four groups

-fourteen events of boys and girls (U-17) and twenty seven events of

juvenile (U-19).

Through this competition, training camps will be organized

nationally with selected emerging and potential athletes.

Later, necessary steps will be taken to participate in national and

international competitions by increasing the performance of these

athletes.

BAF president ASM Ali Kabir is expected to present in the closing

ceremony of the meet on Saturday (November 28) and he will announce

the closing of the competition.

In this regards, a press conference was held at conference room of

Bangabandhu National Stadium conference room to provide all the

details of the meet.

BAF vice presidents Mohammad Zayedul Alam and Tofazzal Hossain, BAF

general secretary advocate Abdur Rokib Montu, BAF joint secretary

Farid Khan Chowdhury and BAF treasurer Jamal Hossain, among others,

were present in the press conference.

