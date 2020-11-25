BSP-23 500 athletes to compete National Junior Athletics meet

ZCZC
500 athletes to compete National Junior Athletics meet
DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Near about five hundred boys, girls and
juvenile will take part in the 36th National Junior (age group)
Athletics competition which will begin from Friday (November 27) at
Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city on occasion of birth
centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, is expected to inaugurate
the two-day meet as the chief guest at 3 pm, organised by Bangladesh
Athletics Federation (BAF). Advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, will
present as the special guest in the opening ceremony.
One of the largest and most colorful sports events in the country
with 64 districts, eight divisions, education board and various
institutions will take part in the two-day meet.
The competition will be held in 41 events divided into four groups
-fourteen events of boys and girls (U-17) and twenty seven events of
juvenile (U-19).
Through this competition, training camps will be organized
nationally with selected emerging and potential athletes.
Later, necessary steps will be taken to participate in national and
international competitions by increasing the performance of these
athletes.
BAF president ASM Ali Kabir is expected to present in the closing
ceremony of the meet on Saturday (November 28) and he will announce
the closing of the competition.
In this regards, a press conference was held at conference room of
Bangabandhu National Stadium conference room to provide all the
details of the meet.
BAF vice presidents Mohammad Zayedul Alam and Tofazzal Hossain, BAF
general secretary advocate Abdur Rokib Montu, BAF joint secretary
Farid Khan Chowdhury and BAF treasurer Jamal Hossain, among others,
were present in the press conference.
