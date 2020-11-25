DNCC mobile courts evict illegal installations, ensure wearing of masks

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authority today conducted mobile courts in the city to ensure eviction of illegal installations and wear of masks to prevent the coronavirus(COVID-19) transmission.

DNCC Regional Executive Officer (Region-5) and Executive Magistrate Masud Hossain led the mobile court to evict illegal installations in Mohammadpur area of the capital.

A mobile court was conducted on Sonargaon Janpath and Shah Makhdum Road of Uttara Sector 11 and 12 under the leadership of Sajia Afrin, Regional Executive Officer (Region-6) in Uttara to ensure safe wear of masks during the ongoing pandemic and a total of 70 masks were distributed by Dhaka North City Corporation to this end during the time.

Besides, Taka 1,700 were fined in 8 cases through mobile courts.

Besides, a mobile court was conducted in the Mohakhali bus stand area under the leadership of Regional Executive Officer (Region-3) Abdullah Al Baki to ensure the safe-wearing of masks.

During this time, pedestrians, drivers and passengers in sidewalks, shops and public transport were made aware of the need to wear masks and 50 masks were distributed by Dhaka North City Corporation.

Besides, 4 persons were fined Tk 300 through mobile court.