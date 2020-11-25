Integrated plan to be formulated for expansion of silk industry

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik today said an integrated plan will be formulated for the expansion and development of the silk industry.

“Self-employment opportunities will be created and poverty alleviation and socio-economic conditions of silk farmers will be improved by formulating an integrated plan for the expansion and development of Bangladesh’s silk industry,” he said.

He made the remarks at the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Silk Development Board at the conference room of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

Member of Parliament and Senior Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors Fazle Hossain Badshah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute Lokman Hossain Mia, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi M Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute SM Selim Reza, Chairman of Bangladesh Silk Board M Abdul Hakim were present, among others.

The minister said the main goal of the present government is to develop the silk industry and silk farmers.

“Through the implementation of this project, it will be possible to expand the farming system in the new 1000 bighas of land, purchase of silk cocoons, provide advanced training to the silk farmers and provide financial assistance to the settlers for rearing equipment,” he said.

“It will be possible to improve the living standard of silk farmers through formulation and implementation of this plan, he added.