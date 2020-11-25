BSS-49 A milkman jailed for selling mixed milk in Manikganj

ZCZC

A milkman jailed for selling mixed milk in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS)– One person was sentenced to one year jail for producing adulterated milk with various injurious chemicals at Fukurhati area of Saturia Upazila of the district today.

Acting on secret information, Ashraful Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Saturia conducted a drive in the village and arrested Abdur Razzaque on charges of making adulterated milk with various harmful chemicals and selling to the consumers .

The victim was identified as Abdur Razzaque (60) of village Fukurhati under Fukurhati union of Saturia Upazila.

The UNO also seized 270 kilogram of adulterated milk and two kilogram of flour from his possessions and later destroyed the adulterated milk.

