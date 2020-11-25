BSS-32 Bangabandhu’s life style is icon for present, future generations: Palak

ZCZC

BSS-32

PALAK-BANGABANDHU-LIFE

Bangabandhu’s life style is icon for present, future generations: Palak

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s life style is a role model for the present and future generations.

“Bangabandhu’s life style is a role model for the present and future generations. If we want to inspire and encourage the youth, Bangabandhu’s life, ideology and political philosophy should be presented to the present and future generations. If they follow (the ideology of Bangabandhu), they will never be defeated in the struggle of life,” he said.

The state minister said this while addressing a press conference on the occasion of the inauguration of “Bangabandhu Innovation Grant-2020” organized by Department of Information and Communication Technology(ICT)’s Idea Project at BCC Auditorium of ICT Tower in city’s Agargaon area.

Palak said Bangabandhu Innovation Grant has been organized to encourage entrepreneurs and innovators.

“Bangabandhu Innovation Grant” will be organized not only in Mujib Year but also every year as an annual event, he said, adding that Bangabandhu is not only of Bangladesh, but of the whole world and in order to inspire the struggling life and ideology of Father of the Nation, the Innovation Grant Platform will be developed as an attractive platform for young innovators from all over the world to fulfill their dreams.

He said the ICT department has taken 20 technology-based initiatives in the Mujib Year, including innovation grant.

Later, he formally inaugurated “Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2020”.

With Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Parthapratim Deb in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Ziaul Alam and Idea Project Director Syed Mojibul Haque.

BSS/PR/SRH/GA/1802 HRS