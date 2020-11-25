BSS-31 20,000 face masks, leaflets distributed in Gaibandha

ZCZC

20,000 face masks, leaflets distributed in Gaibandha.

GAIBANDHA, NOV 25, 2020(BSS)- Gaibandha district police today started distributing 20,000 face masks and corona awareness raising leaflets in the district as precautionary measure for preventing second wave of COVID-19 transmission .

Gaibandha Superintendent of Police (SP) Towhidul Islam formally inaugurated the mask and leaflets distribution activities to the common people in a function held in front of his office this morning as chief guest.

The district police took the initiative to distribute masks and awareness building leaflets to the common people of the district so that the people could use masks and be aware of further spread of COVID 19.

SP Towhidul Islam said, the country faced fast wave of Corona this year as a result many people including huge policemen died of COVID 19 while discharging their duties in fighting against this lethal virus .

Officer In Charge of Sadar Thana Mahfuzur Rahman, Traffic Inspector (Admin) Noor Alam Siddique Shohag, Police Sergeant Md. Foysal Mamun and journalists were present on the occasion.

