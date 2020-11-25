BSP-17 Chattogram keen to prove their mettle on the field

ZCZC

Chattogram keen to prove their mettle on the field

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS)—While the cricket pundits dubbed Gazi Group Chattogram as the most balanced side in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, its captain Mohammad Mithun doesn’t want to live on that satisfaction just.

He instead wants to prove it on the ground that they are a really balanced side in the tournament.

“I am really satisfied with the team I have got. We are really a balanced side but we don’t just want to live on that satisfaction. We have to prove it on the ground that we are good as a team,” Mithun said here today.

“If we can play our natural game, we can expect to have a positive result in the match,” he added.

Mithun’s side Gazi Group Chattogram will take on Beximco Dhaka in their first game tomorrow (Thursday).

Chattogram is blessed with the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and others, who are dubbed as T20 specialists.

Their top order is formed with Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque. While Liton and Soumya could give a cracking start, Mithun and Mominul are calm and know how to rotate the scoreboard continuously.

They have a firepower in lower order with the likes of Saikar, Zaiur Rahman, Shamsur Rahman have the ability to blow any bowling line up.

In bowling they have Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam in the pace department while Taijul Islam and Sanjit Saha will complement each other in the spin department.

“I think everyone had already got an idea that on paper strength doesn’t matter in the game,” Mithun said, pointing out the game between Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal where the favorite Khulna had to struggle to win the game.

He also indicted the game between Minister Group Rajshahi and Beximco Dhaka where the former stunned Dhaka.

“The wicket is really good and I hope we will see a high scoring match. I don’t keep hope on one or two player rather I keep faith on my entire team.” Mithun said.

