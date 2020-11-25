Bangladesh establishes diplomatic ties with Dominica

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh has established diplomatic relationship with the Commonwealth of Dominica, an island country in the Caribbean.

This was made public in a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

To this end, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima and Permanent Representative of Dominica to the United Nations Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts signed an at a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations.

The agreement will be finalized after ratification at the end of the internal process between the two countries.

Under the agreement, Bangladesh and Dominica will establish friendly relations in various fields of mutual interest, including political, economic, social, cultural and scientific and humanitarian issues.

Earlier, Bangladesh established diplomatic relations with Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island country in the West Indies last August.