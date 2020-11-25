Forex reserves cross $41 billion again

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign exchange reserves today crossed the US$41 billion-mark again due to the higher growth of inward remittance.

The forex reserve rose to over $41 billion on the day from $40.99 billion of the previous working day.

Talking to BSS, a senior Official of the Bangladesh Bank said forex reserves have crossed the $41 billion-mark again following the lower import payment pressure on the economy and higher inflow of inward remittance in the recent months.

The continuous purchase of US dollars from the commercial banks has directly contributed to reaching the mark, he added.