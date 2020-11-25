Bangladesh reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, 3,69,179 total recoveries

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 39 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,156 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,69,179 after another 2,302 patients were

discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-nine more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing

the death toll from the pandemic to 6,489,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 45,41,46 as 2,156 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,001 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.47 percent tested

positive, while 16.84 percent cases were detected from the total tests

conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 81.29 percent patients have recovered, while

1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 39 deaths, 27 are male and twelve female, the press release said, adding five are in their 40s, twelve in their 50s while 22 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 26 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 6,487 deaths, 3,448 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,247 in Chattogram division, 397 in Rajshahi division, 490 in Khulna division, 215 in Barishal division, 264 in Sylhet division, 294 in Rangpur

division and 132 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 26,96,150 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

A total of 5,65,116 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,28,33,234 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact

hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of November 25, 2020, 11:09 GMT, 1,417,569 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 60,221,833 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s

Hubei province.