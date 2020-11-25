BSS–10 Sirajul Mostafa nominated as AL’s religious affairs secretary

ZCZC

Sirajul Mostafa nominated as AL’s religious affairs secretary

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Cox’s Bazar district Awami League President Advocate Sirajul Mostafa has been nominated as the religious affairs secretary of the central executive council of the ruling Awami League.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated Advocate Sirajul Mostafa as the religious affairs secretary of the AL’s central executive council with the power bestowed by 21st national council of the Awami League on December 20 and 21 in 2019,” said an AL release signed by its office secretary Biplob Barua here today.

At the same time, Cox’s Bazar district Awami League vice-president Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury has been made the acting president of the district Awami League.

Besides, National Sramik League central executive council vice-president M Nur Kutub Alam has also been assigned as the acting president of the forum as the post fell vacant due to the death of National Sramik League president and valiant freedom fighter Fazlul Haq Montu.

