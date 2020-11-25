BFF-13.14 Saying ‘America is back,’ Biden presents security and foreign policy team

ZCZC

Saying ‘America is back,’ Biden presents security and foreign policy team

WILMINGTON, United States, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – President-elect Joe

Biden on Tuesday introduced a slate of veteran diplomats and policy-makers

who will make up his national security and foreign policy team, saying:

“America is back, ready to lead the world.”

Biden, 78, presented his picks for secretary of state, national security

advisor, homeland security secretary, intelligence chief, UN ambassador and

climate change envoy.

“These public servants will restore America’s global leadership and moral

leadership,” Biden said as the six men and women stood behind him wearing

face-masks.

Biden said that after he is inaugurated on January 20 and Donald Trump

leaves the White House, the United States will “once again sit at the head of

the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies.”

“It is a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead

the world, not retreat from it,” he said in a jab at President Trump’s go-it-

alone “America First” policies.

Biden’s remarks came after Trump suffered further setbacks in his efforts

to overturn the results of the election with unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

Pennsylvania and Nevada certified the November 3 election results Tuesday,

a day after the state of Michigan did so, a move which triggered the General

Services Administration (GSA) to launch the transition process.

As more members of his Republican Party came out demanding an end to the

impasse, Trump signed off on the GSA move, effectively admitting defeat.

But the president on Tuesday tweeted a picture of himself in the Oval

Office with the caption “I concede NOTHING!!!!!”

The 74-year-old Trump later attended a traditional Thanksgiving turkey-

pardoning event at the White House.

He appeared to indirectly address the election, saying: “I say America

First — shouldn’t go away from that.”

– ‘Coalition builder’ –

The GSA determination gives Biden access to classified information and

will allow his aides to coordinate with officials on addressing the worsening

coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re already working out meeting with the Covid team in the White

House… The outreach has been sincere,” Biden told NBC in his first TV

interview since winning the presidency.

Biden said that in his first 100 days in office he would tackle the Covid

crisis, scrap Trump policies “damaging” the environment and push legislation

offering millions of undocumented residents a route to citizenship.

And he said he wanted to get all students back in classrooms, despite the

huge cost of adapting schools to be Covid-safe.

The slate that Biden unveiled included veterans of the Barack Obama

administration and signaled a return to traditional US diplomacy and

multilateralism.

Biden said that “America’s going to reassert its role in the world and be

a coalition builder,” but he denied it would be like a third term of Obama —

whom he served as vice president.

“We face a totally different world,” the president-elect said. “President

Trump has changed the landscape. It’s become America First, which meant

America alone.”

Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, said the United

States cannot solve global problems on its own.

“We need to be working with other countries,” the former State Department

official said.

However, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced Biden’s call

for greater international cooperation, saying that Trump had been focused on

“real results” and “the reality on the ground.”

“More multilateralism for the sake of hanging out with their buddies at a

cocktail party? That’s not in the best interest of the United States,” Pompeo

told Fox News.

Pompeo said he had not spoken to Blinken but would “do everything that’s

required by law” as part of the transition.

Former secretary of state John Kerry, who Biden chose as his special envoy

on climate change, confirmed that the United States will rejoin the Paris

climate accord which, under Trump, it formally withdrew from earlier this

month.

Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas was named to head the Department of Homeland

Security, whose policing of tough immigration restrictions under Trump was a

frequent source of controversy.

Avril Haines was nominated to be the director of national intelligence,

the first woman to hold the post, while Jake Sullivan was named national

security advisor.

Former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen is expected to be named

Treasury Secretary, the first woman to hold the job.

– ‘Delay the inevitable’ –

With Biden having won a comfortable victory, Trump’s last card is to try

to disrupt the normally routine process of state-by-state certification of

the vote and challenge election results in the courts with claims of

irregularities.

The legal offensives have failed so far, however, along with the attempts

to delay state certification.

“The Trump campaign’s legal efforts have no basis in fact, no basis in

law,” said Bob Bauer, a senior advisor to the Biden campaign. “Their only

purpose is to delay the inevitable.

BSS/AFP