BSP-06 England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly

England to play four Tests in India: Ganguly

NEW DELHI, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – India will host England for four Tests

in early 2021 in what could become the key clashes in deciding who reaches

the world Test championship final.

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India,

announced the series, planned for February-March, late Tuesday, but warned

the coronavirus pandemic could still cause problems.

Australia lead the nine-nation inaugural world Test championship league

with India second and England third. The top two will go into the final next

year at Lord’s.

India host England shortly after their four-Test series in Australia and

both showdowns will be key in deciding the final. England had originally been

scheduled to play five Tests in India. England will play four Tests, three

one-day internationals and five T20s, Ganguly said, although he said the BCCI

would “have to keep assessing the situation” because of the coronavirus

pandemic.

“A lot of people are talking about the second Covid wave,” he said. “We’re

already hearing of cases being on the rise again in Mumbai and Delhi, so we

have to be careful and make sure everything is in order.”

Ganguly revealed that he has undergone 22 Covid-19 Tests in the past four-

and-a-half months because of his travel schedule. All had been negative, he

said.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 100,000 lives in India, which is the

second worst hit nation after the United States.

England’s original limited-overs tour to India in September-October and

the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November were both casualties of the

pandemic.

