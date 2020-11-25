BSP-05 Haaland continues record exploits as Dortmund beat Brugge

ZCZC

Haaland continues record exploits as Dortmund beat Brugge

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Erling Braut Haaland broke yet

another Champions League record on Tuesday as he fired Borussia Dortmund a

step closer to the knockout stages with two goals in a 3-0 win over Club

Brugge.

Haaland’s 18th-minute opener against Brugge saw him reach 15 Champions

League goals in fewer games than any other player in the competition’s

history.

The 20-year-old Norwegian hit the milestone in just 12 appearances,

smashing the previous record of 19 games held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and

Roberto Soldado.

“Erling is a fantastic player. He works hard on and off the pitch and he

deserves everything that’s coming his way,” said team-mate Jadon Sancho, who

provided the assist for Haaland’s opener.

“I’m just happy that I can get my assists more easily because he’s so

clinical,” Sancho told broadcaster DAZN.

Haaland added another in the second half to take his tally to 16, as he and

Dortmund annihilated Brugge to defend top spot in Group F and move within

touching distance of qualification for the second round.

With two games to go, Lucien Favre’s side are now five points clear of

third place and a point ahead of second-placed Lazio, who beat Zenit Saint

Petersburg 3-1 on Tuesday.

Dortmund were predictably dominant in the first half, and it took Haaland

just 70 seconds to send a shot fizzing past the Brugge post.

The Norwegian found the net on 18 minutes, placing a low shot past Simon

Mignolet after Sancho set him up with an elegant through ball.

Sancho, who has faced criticism this season and was dropped to the bench

for Dortmund’s league win at Hertha Berlin last weekend, was in excellent

form upon his return to the starting XI.

The 20-year-old Englishman doubled Dortmund’s lead on the stroke of half-

time, curling a free-kick into the top corner after compatriot Jude

Bellingham was fouled on the edge of the box.

“I’ve been practising my free-kicks recently, so I’m happy it came off

today,” said Sancho.

“I’m just happy I’m playing and that I have coaches who believe in me. It’s

been a hard situation for me recently, but it’s all about how I come back,”

he added.

Haaland put the game beyond reach on the hour mark, gratefully pouncing on

an inadvertent assist from Brugge midfielder Ruud Vormer and sweeping the

ball in from close range.

