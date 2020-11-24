Shakib fails to make his comeback match memorable

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan failed

to make his comeback match memorable one as he couldn’t show any

worthy performance in both batting and bowling for Gemcon Khulna in

their first game against Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup

at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In bowling, the premier all-rounder scalped one for 17 in three

overs while in batting he contributed just 15 runs. Even though he

fared somewhat better in bowling, his contribution to batting was more

important for Khulna given their situation.

After restricting Barishal to 152-9, Khulna lost their two

openers-Anamul Haque Bijoy and Imrul Kayes in the space of two balls

in first over as Taskin Ahmed swung the ball admirably.

It was the best chance to Shakib to show his caliber and he got

captain Mahmudullah Riyad as a partner to bail the side out of danger.

Though he didn’t show much rust in batting, he was not at his best.

Shakib got out in a short delivery bowled by Sumon Khan as he

failed to inject power in the shot which eventually resulted in an

easy catch. Afif Hossain made no mistake to take catch with utmost

ease.