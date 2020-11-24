BSS-63 9 medicine shops fined TK 1.39 lakh in Ctg

ZCZC

BSS-63

DRIVE-ADULTERATION

9 medicine shops fined TK 1.39 lakh in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS)- A Mobile court of district administration on Tuesday fined nine Pharmacies Taka 1.39 lakh for selling unauthorized, adulterated and date expired medicine in city’s Hazari goli area.

Executive magistrates Mohammad Asharaful Alam and Suria Yesmin while conducting an anti-adulteration drive in cooperation with police personnel imposed the financial punishment on the owners of nine commercial establishments in city’s Hazari goli area of the port city.

During the drive the court realized TK 1.39 lakh as fine from the owners of nine Pharmacies.

BSS/MAM/KS/ARS/2201 hours