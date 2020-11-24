Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen today pointed out that strong pressure needs to be put on Myanmar to ensure that its government takes back Rohingyas, who have been forcibly displaced in Bangladesh, in a safe, dignified and sustainable

manner.

The international community needs to take urgent steps to resolve the Rohingya crisis, he said.

The foreign minister raised the issue when newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Ambassador of Spain Francisco de As-s BENITEZ SALAS and Ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen met him at the State Guest House Padma here, a foreign ministry press release said.

Although it has been more than three years since the mass exodus of Rohingyas to Bangladesh from their homeland Myanmar happened, not a single Rohingya has been repatriated to Myanmar because the Myanmar authorities have not created the conducive environment for repatriation, said Dr Momen.

All three Ambassadors strongly commended Bangladesh for the humanitarian stance taken by Bangladesh regarding the Rohingyas.

They expressed profound appreciation of Bangladesh for the extraordinary humanitarian gesture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by providing shelter to the 1.1 million Rohingyas who have fled their homeland in Rakhine State of Myanmar after being persecuted by their

own state.

During the meeting, foreign minister discussed whole gamut of bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Dr Momen mentioned about the excellent bilateral relation of Bangladesh with all these three countries which is characterized by friendly sentiments, commonality of views, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and increasing bilateral trade and investment.

He briefed them about Bangladesh’s glorious developmental journey, particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Minister invited Swedish, Spanish and Norwegian investors to set up manufacturing factories in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of here as currently Bangladesh government is offering investment-friendly packages to fetch Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Mentioning present government’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ mandate, Dr. Momen informed the Ambassadors about Bangladesh’s recent development in ICT sector.

Referring to the 28 Hi-tech parks in Bangladesh, he also urged the Ambassadors to encourage their respective country’s investors to invest there.