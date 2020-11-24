BSS-62 Bangabandhu struggled for establishing rights of common people: Jabbar

ZCZC

BSS-62

JABBAR-BOOK-BANGABANDHU

Bangabandhu struggled for establishing rights of common people: Jabbar

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled throughout his life for establishing rights of the people in the country.

“Bangladesh became an independent country under the farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu,” the minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the book unveiling ceremony of ‘Chiranjeev Bangabandhu’ published by BCS Postal Association at the Dak Bhaban on the occasion of Mujib’s birth centenary on Monday night, said a press release.

The minister said the country witnessed remarkable development as the government has undertaken effective programmes during its different tenures.

Among others, Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Department Md. Afzal Hossain, Director General of the Department of Posts Md. Siraj Uddin and President of BCS Postal Association Jessan Islam spoke on the occasion.

BSS/PR/TIT/ARS/2120 hrs