BSS-61 Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen

ZCZC
BSS-61
MOMEN-ROHINGYA
Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen
DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen
today pointed out that strong pressure needs to be put on Myanmar to
ensure that its government takes back Rohingyas, who have been
forcibly displaced in Bangladesh, in a safe, dignified and sustainable
manner.
The international community needs to take urgent steps to resolve
the Rohingya crisis, he said.
The foreign minister raised the issue when newly appointed
Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Ambassador of Spain
Francisco de As-s BENITEZ SALAS and Ambassador of Norway Espen
Rikter-Svendsen met him at the State Guest House Padma here, a foreign
ministry press release said.
Although it has been more than three years since the mass exodus of
Rohingyas to Bangladesh from their homeland Myanmar happened, not a
single Rohingya has been repatriated to Myanmar because the Myanmar
authorities have not created the conducive environment for
repatriation, said Dr Momen.
All three Ambassadors strongly commended Bangladesh for the
humanitarian stance taken by Bangladesh regarding the Rohingyas.
They expressed profound appreciation of Bangladesh for the
extraordinary humanitarian gesture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by
providing shelter to the 1.1 million Rohingyas who have fled their
homeland in Rakhine State of Myanmar after being persecuted by their
own state.
During the meeting, foreign minister discussed whole gamut of
bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual
interest.
Dr Momen mentioned about the excellent bilateral relation of
Bangladesh with all these three countries which is characterized by
friendly sentiments, commonality of views, mutually beneficial
economic cooperation and increasing bilateral trade and investment.
He briefed them about Bangladesh’s glorious developmental journey,
particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership
of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Foreign Minister invited Swedish, Spanish and Norwegian investors to
set up manufacturing factories in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of
here as currently Bangladesh government is offering
investment-friendly packages to fetch Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
Mentioning present government’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ mandate, Dr.
Momen informed the Ambassadors about Bangladesh’s recent development
in ICT sector.
Referring to the 28 Hi-tech parks in Bangladesh, he also urged the
Ambassadors to encourage their respective country’s investors to
invest there.
BSS/TA/MRU/2118hrs