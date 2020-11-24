BSS-61 Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen

ZCZC

Strong pressure needs to put on Myanmar: Momen

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen

today pointed out that strong pressure needs to be put on Myanmar to

ensure that its government takes back Rohingyas, who have been

forcibly displaced in Bangladesh, in a safe, dignified and sustainable

manner.

The international community needs to take urgent steps to resolve

the Rohingya crisis, he said.

The foreign minister raised the issue when newly appointed

Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Ambassador of Spain

Francisco de As-s BENITEZ SALAS and Ambassador of Norway Espen

Rikter-Svendsen met him at the State Guest House Padma here, a foreign

ministry press release said.

Although it has been more than three years since the mass exodus of

Rohingyas to Bangladesh from their homeland Myanmar happened, not a

single Rohingya has been repatriated to Myanmar because the Myanmar

authorities have not created the conducive environment for

repatriation, said Dr Momen.

All three Ambassadors strongly commended Bangladesh for the

humanitarian stance taken by Bangladesh regarding the Rohingyas.

They expressed profound appreciation of Bangladesh for the

extraordinary humanitarian gesture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by

providing shelter to the 1.1 million Rohingyas who have fled their

homeland in Rakhine State of Myanmar after being persecuted by their

own state.

During the meeting, foreign minister discussed whole gamut of

bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual

interest.

Dr Momen mentioned about the excellent bilateral relation of

Bangladesh with all these three countries which is characterized by

friendly sentiments, commonality of views, mutually beneficial

economic cooperation and increasing bilateral trade and investment.

He briefed them about Bangladesh’s glorious developmental journey,

particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership

of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Minister invited Swedish, Spanish and Norwegian investors to

set up manufacturing factories in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of

here as currently Bangladesh government is offering

investment-friendly packages to fetch Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Mentioning present government’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ mandate, Dr.

Momen informed the Ambassadors about Bangladesh’s recent development

in ICT sector.

Referring to the 28 Hi-tech parks in Bangladesh, he also urged the

Ambassadors to encourage their respective country’s investors to

invest there.

