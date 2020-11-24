Cabinet members mourn death of noted journalist Muniruzzaman

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – A number of cabinet members today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman, a noted journalist, columnist and acting editor of the daily Sangbad.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The cabinet members are: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Social Welfare

Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Science and Technology Minister Arch. Yeafesh Osman, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital here this morning.