BSS-60 Govt donates TK 11 cr for women empowerment

Govt donates TK 11 cr for women empowerment

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira today said that the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs donated Taka 11 crore to women’s organizations for empowerment of womenfolk in the country.

“At present there are 19,753 voluntary organisations under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Today, we are distributing about Tk 11 crore to three thousand five hundred voluntary women’s organizations,” she said while speaking at a cheque-distribution function for the financial year 2019-2020 among registered voluntary women’s associations (Nibondhito Swechchhasebi Mohila Samiti) as the chief guest.

Organized by the Department of Women’s Affairs, the programme was held at the conference hall of Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the capital, said a press release.

The state minister hoped that this donation will play an important role in empowering the members of the associations and rural women for overcoming the loss of COVID-19.

Director General of the Department of Women’s Affairs Parveen Akhter presided over the programme.

