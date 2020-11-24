BSS-59 Cabinet members mourn death of noted journalist Muniruzzaman

ZCZC

BSS-59

MINISTERS-CONDOLENCE-MUNIRUZZAMAN

Cabinet members mourn death of noted journalist Muniruzzaman

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – A number of cabinet members today

expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker

Muniruzzaman, a noted journalist, columnist and acting editor of the

daily Sangbad.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of

the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The cabinet members are: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Information

Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Anisul Huq, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Social Welfare

Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul

Karim, Science and Technology Minister Arch. Yeafesh Osman, Post and

Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Social

Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Shipping Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital

here this morning.

BSS/PR/SAH/MRU/2058hrs