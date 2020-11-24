BSS-59 Cabinet members mourn death of noted journalist Muniruzzaman

ZCZC
Cabinet members mourn death of noted journalist Muniruzzaman
DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – A number of cabinet members today
expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker
Muniruzzaman, a noted journalist, columnist and acting editor of the
daily Sangbad.
In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of
the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.
The cabinet members are: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul
Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Information
Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
Minister Anisul Huq, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Social Welfare
Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul
Karim, Science and Technology Minister Arch. Yeafesh Osman, Post and
Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Social
Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Shipping Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.
Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital
here this morning.
