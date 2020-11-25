BSS-50 Journalist Soyob Khan laid to eternal rest

ZCZC

Journalist Soyob Khan laid to eternal rest

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Journalist SM Soyob Khan was laid to eternal rest at his native Babu Nagor village’s family graveyard under Fatikchhari upazila of the district after Asr prayers.

SM Soyob Khan, a permanent member of Chattogram Press Club (CPC) and Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ), died of various health complexities at the age of 58 at a private hospital in city this morning.

His body was taken to CPC premises this noon where journalists paid homage by placing wreath at his coffin.

His first Namaj-e-Janaza, was held on CPC premises around 2 pm and second one on Babu Nagar village mosque premises after Asr prayers.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, large number of professional colleagues, host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He was in the daily Purbokone as a senior sub-editor till March 2020.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a statement expressed deep shock at the death of S M Soyob Khan and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, leaders of CPC, CUJ and Bangladesh Federal union of Journalists and Chattogram Journalists Cooperative Housing Society in separate statements expressed profound shock at the death of S M Soyob Khan.

They also conveyed sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

