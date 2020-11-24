Habib of Dhaka-18 takes oath as MP

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhaka-18 constituency Mohammad Habib Hasan took oath at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban today.

JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of office to Habib Hasan who won in the by-election on Awami League ticket.

JS Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan conducted the oath taking ceremony, said an official release here.

JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Mia, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Whip Iqbalur Rahim were present on the occasion.

The by-poll to the Dhaka-18 constituency was held on November 12. The seat was declared vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Sahara Khatun on July 9 this year.