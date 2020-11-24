54 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Fifty-four more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) today at the two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate continues rising again in recent days.

Health officials said the 54 new infected cases were reported today after diagnosing 376 samples collected from the division at the infection rate of 14.36 percent.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 14.67 percent on Monday, 18.75 percent on Sunday, 18.68 percent on Saturday, 17.37 percent on Friday and 16.16 percent on Thursday in the division.

Among the 54 new patients diagnosed today, 25 were reported positive after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The 25 new patients include 20 of Rangpur, three of Kurigram and two of Gaibandha districts,” said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

BSS Rangpur Bureau Chief and Senior Reporter Md. Mamun Islam is among the new 25 infected persons of Rangpur.

On the other hand, 29 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 29 new COVID-19 patients include 16 of Dinajpur, eight of Thakurgaon, three of Nilphamari and two of Panchagarh districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS after completing the testing process at 6:20 pm.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Assistant Director (Health) and Focal Person of COVID-19 for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 13,834 as 54 new positive cases were reported from across the division today.

‘The district-wise break up of the 13,834 patients stands at 3,426 in Rangpur, 726 in Panchagarh, 1,201 in Nilphamari, 917 in Lalmonirhat, 958 in Kurigram, 1,341 in Thakurgaon, 3,960 in Dinajpur and 1,305 in Gaibandha districts of the division,” he said.