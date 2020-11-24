BEPZA seeks cooperation to attract more Japanese investment in EPZs

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at a meeting today sought assistance from Japan Embassy and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) to attract more Japanese investment in the EPZs as well as BEPZA Economic Zone.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan addressed it during the visit of a seven-member delegation of JETRO and Japan Embassy led by the Minister and Deputy Chief of Japan Embassy, Bangladesh Yamaya Hiroyuki at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release.

BEPZA, Japan Embassy and JETRO are working regularly on how to make the EPZs as well as Bangladesh a more attractive destination for Japanese investors by resolving different problems in operating business.

In continuation of this, the meeting has been held with BEPZA. The Japanese delegates reviewed the progress of decisions of the previous meetings.

BEPZA and the delegates discussed various issues related to mutual interest. The delegates thanked BEPZA for implementing the decisions taken on the previous meetings such as round use of containers, removal of service charge for using generators etc.

They hoped that BEPZA would work positively to solve the problems, which are yet to implement. BEPZA requested to Japanese Government for arranging higher level training skill development for the young employees of BEPZA during this time.

Among others, Country Representative of JETRO Yuji Ando, First Secretary of Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Yamamoto Akira, Advisor of Embassy Ozaki So, Secretary of BEPZA Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during this time.