BSS-49 Stocks witness recovery after four-day slump

Stocks witness recovery after four-day slump

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Stock markets today witnessed recovery after falling four consecutive days as bargain hunters showed their buying binge on sector-specific issues.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 10.83 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 4,833.

Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 3.54 points to finish at 1,674 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 4.45 points to close at 1,112.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE, however, rose to Taka 6.71 billion, which was 8.05 per cent higher than the previous day’s turnover of Taka 6.21 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 349 issues traded, 179 closed higher, 71 lower and 99 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 2.82 million shares worth Taka 413 million changing hands, followed by Nitol Insurance, Continental Insurance, Northern Insurance and ADN Telecom.

AB Bank 1st Mutul Fund was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while United Airways was the worst loser, losing 6.66 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also returned to the gaining streak with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—advancing 63 points to close at 13,870 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX gaining 38 points to close at 8,355.

Of the issues traded, 129 advanced, 52 declined and 54 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 7.17 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Taka 224 million.

