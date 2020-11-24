BSS-19 PM mourns death of AL leader Shah Kutub Chowdhury

ZCZC

PM mourns death of AL leader Shah Kutub Chowdhury

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mymensingh Zila Awami League leader and former general secretary of Phulpur Upazila Awami League Shah Kutub Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, she conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, said a press release here.

Shah Kutub Chowdhury died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 9.40 am today at the age of 55.

He is survived by his wife, only son and a host of relatives, colleagues, admirers and well-wishers.

