BSS-18 Khalid mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

ZCZC
BSS-18
KHALID-CONDOLENCE-MUNIRUZZAMAN
Khalid mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman
DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman, acting editor of daily Sangbad.
In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, said a press release here.
Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital here this morning.
BSS/PR/KC/RQ/GA/1452 hrs