BSS-18 Khalid mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

Khalid mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman, acting editor of daily Sangbad.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, said a press release here.

Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital here this morning.

