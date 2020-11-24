BSS-17 DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city

ZCZC

DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 66 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs, during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6am on Tuesday.

A total of 21,256 yaba tablets, more than 180 grams of heroin, 21.231 kgs of cannabis and 100 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons’ possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 49 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.

Also, DMP’s DB Wari zonal team arrested two drug dealers along with 6 kg cannabis in a raid in Kadamtali police station area of the capital.

The arrested are- Md Bayazid (20) and Mosammat Chhotna Begum (45).

On the other hand, Dakshinkhan Thana police arrested three drug dealers along with 450 pieces of yaba from Azampur Kanchabazar area of the capital’s Dakshinkhan.

The arrestees are- Mosammat Sonali (30), Md Sujan Mia (23) and Md Moaz Ahmed (18).

