BSS-14 KU Day tomorrow

KU Day tomorrow

KHULNA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Students, teachers and employees of Khulna University (KU) are set to observe 30th KU day tomorrow in a befitting manner, said a university press release today.

To observe the day, the KU authorities have chalked out different programmes on limited scale with maintaining social distancing, health guidelines amid global pandemic COVID-19.

The programme includes processions, to be paraded Shaheed Minar, Adommya Bangla and Katka memorial premises in the campus, discussion meeting through webinar and doa mahfil after Zohor prayer at KU mosque and prayer at KU temple.

Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed administrative building, roads and main gate of KU will be decorated with colourful lights to mark the day.

KU started its academic activities formally on November 25, 1991 with four Disciplines under two Schools while it had only 80 students and 30 teachers with Prof Dr. Golam Rahman as the founder Vice-Chancellor (VC), said Atiar Rahman, acting director of public relations and publication division of KU.

Now it has over 7,000 students, 500 teachers and around 600 officers and employees in 29 Disciplines under eight Schools and two Institutes.

Besides, over 13,000 students of KU 26 academic sessions completed graduations, so far, over the last three decades, Rahman added.

Meanwhile, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Fayequzzaman, in a message, welcomed and greeted all at the completion of three decades of KU academic and administrative activities.

The VC also expressed gratitude to KU Chancellor and President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Education Secretary, Chairman and members of University Grant Commission (UGC) and people for all kinds of cooperation to run the KU successfully.

