BSS-38 Dhaka will be overhead-cable free by 2024: Nasrul

ZCZC

BSS-38

NASRUL-CABLE-FREE-DHAKA

Dhaka will be overhead-cable free by 2024: Nasrul

DHAKA, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Dhaka city’s overhead cables will be replaced with underground cables within the next four years.

“Work to replace the overhead cables with underground cable is underway in Dhanmondi area. Transparency and accountability in the sector will be further strengthened by integrating modern technology including smart grid, smart meter in power and energy management,” the state minister said at the inauguration ceremony of 5 Kilowatt Vertical Wind Turbine ‘Anubha’ today, said a release here.

The ceremony was organised by Bangladesh University of Professionals at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on its Campus.

“Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has undertaken a 45 MW power generation project from waste. In Narayanganj, the proposal to purchase 6 MW electricity power generated from wastes is in the process of being sent to the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement,” the state minister said, said the release.

The state minister said 1,570.77 MW power generation from solar power have been approved.

He expressed hope that Bangladesh will see remarkable success in renewable energy by 2050.

Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professional (BUP), among others, spoke on the occasion.

BSS/PR/RQ/RY/22:05hrs