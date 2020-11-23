BFF-28 Veteran actress Vijayashanti likely to join BJP soon Advertisement

ZCZC

Veteran actress Vijayashanti likely to join BJP soon

HYDERABAD, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS/PTI)- Senior Congress leader and actress

Vijayashanti is likely to join the BJP soon, sources close to her said on

Monday.

The former MP was not active in Congress partys activities and programmes

in the state for the past few months.

Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to

join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and

embraced BJP.

Her entry into BJP, a sort of homecoming, will give a shot in the arm to

the saffron party which is going all out to capture the Greater Hyderabad

Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the elections to be held on December 1.

Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and

switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formationof Telangana state.

She was not happy with the treatment she is being given in the Congress

party. She may soon leave for the national capital and join BJP in the

presence of senior leaders such as Amit Shah, the sources told PTI.

Talking to reporters during GHMC poll campaign, BJPs national vice-

president D K Aruna said Vijayashanti will soon join the party and many more

leaders were in queue.

BSS/PTI/SSS/1531 hrs