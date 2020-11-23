BSS-35 Indira to inaugurate program of ‘Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

ZCZC

Indira to inaugurate program of ‘Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

DHAKA,Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Begum Fazilatunnesa Indira will inaugurate the programme of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in the city on November 25.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Orange the world: Fund Respond, Prevent, Collect’, said a press release.

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akter and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo will attend the programme as special guests.

Every year, the Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, like other countries of the world, observes a 16-day (Nov 25-Dec 10) International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, it added.

