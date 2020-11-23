BSS-36 HC commutes Russell’s death penalty to life sentence over Sauda murder

ZCZC

HC commutes Russell’s death penalty to life sentence over Sauda murder

DHAKA, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – The High Court today commuted the death sentence of Russell Matubbar, the only accused in the murder case of Sauda Begum, an accounting student of Barishal University, to life-term imprisonment

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order after hearing the death reference and appeal filed by the accused in the case.

On June 1, 2015, Barisal District and Sessions Judge Court awarded death penalty to Russell, a second year student of management department of Barisal University, and fined him Tk 10,000.

Following the verdict, Russell Mia appealed to the High Court for acquittal.

Following the hearing of the appeal and the death reference, the High Court today commuted Russell Miah’s death sentence to life imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000.

On September 5, 2013, Sauda was stabbed and grievously injured.

She was rescued in a serious condition and admitted to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Sauda later died in Dhaka on that same day.

On September 5, Sauda’s mother Shahida Begum filed a murder case against Russell with Barisal Kotwali police station.

On April 30, 2014, the investigating officer (IO) filed a charge sheet against Russell in court.

