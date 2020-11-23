Badal Roy’s funeral held

DHAKA, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS)- Bangladesh Football Federation’s (BFFs) former vice president Badal Roy’s funeral was held at Sabujbag’s ‘Kali Mandir Shoshan ghat’ in the city, said a BFF press release today.

Badal, the national awardees, former director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Dhaka University Blue, former dependable player of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and former national footballer, breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka yesterday at the age of 62.

Roy was suffering from liver cancer as well as other ailments. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Bangladesh Medical College.

Earlier, on the day Roy’s body was kept at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 12.00 noon where BFF officials, sports organisers, family, friends, colleagues and loyal supporters paid their homage by placing wreaths on the coffin.

Badal Roy wore the black and white jersey of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited for more than a decade after making his debut for the black and white Motijheel-based outfit in 1977. He was also the captain of Bangladesh national team on many occasions.

The former vice-president of BFF Badal Roy suffered a massive stroke in 2017 and was taken to Singapore for emergency treatment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s advice.