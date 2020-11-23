Bangladesh reports 28 COVID-19 deaths, 3,64,611 total recoveries

DHAKA, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 28 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,419 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,64,611 after another 2,183 patients were

discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Twenty-eight more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing

the death toll from the pandemic to 6,416,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,497,60 as 2,419 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,059 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 15.06 percent tested

positive, while 16.88 percent cases were detected from the total tests

conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 81.07 percent patients have recovered, while

1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 28 deaths, 21 are male and seven female, the press release said, adding two are in their 40s, five in their 50s while 21 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 21 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 6,416 deaths, 3,398 deaths occurred in Dhaka division,

1,238 in Chattogram division, 391 in Rajshahi division, 488 in Khulna

division, 215 in Barishal division, 263 in Sylhet division, 291 in Rangpur

division and 132 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 26,65,131 samples have so far been tested since the detection

of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

A total of 5,60,392 people have so far received healthcare services from

telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,27,88,825 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact

hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of November 23, 2020, 10:10 GMT, 1,394,833 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 59,060,169 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.