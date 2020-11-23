COVID-19 cases reach 22,164 in Rajshahi division, 20,447 cured

RAJSHAHI, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 46 more positive cases in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now reached 22,164, said an official report today.

Of the infected patients, 20,447 have, so far, been recovered from the lethal disease with 38 new recoveries in the last 24 hours as the number of fatalities stands at 333 including 202 in Bogura and 50 in Rajshahi with two new death cases reported.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 20 were detected in Bogura followed by 18 in Rajshahi including 15 in its city, four in Sirajgonj and two each in Natore and Pabna districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,421 in Rajshahi including 4,020 in its city, 804 in Chapainawabganj, 1,386 in Naogaon, 1,115 in Natore, 1,187 in Joypurhat, 8,617 in Bogura, 2,337 in Sirajganj and 1,297 in Pabna.

Another 2,584 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.

Besides, 5,678 other suspected patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and 5,094 have, by now, been released.

Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown as per the health safety guidelines.

Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 68 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 56 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 62,134 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 60,572 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.