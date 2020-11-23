BFF-22 AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy

ZCZC

HEALTH-VIRUS-BRITAIN-VACCINE

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy

LONDON, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – British drugs group AstraZeneca and the

University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against

Covid-19 has shown “an average efficacy of 70 percent” in trials.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly

effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public

health emergency,” AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a

statement.

However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with

coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which

have come in above 90 percent.

