BFF-22 AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy
LONDON, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – British drugs group AstraZeneca and the
University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against
Covid-19 has shown “an average efficacy of 70 percent” in trials.
“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly
effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public
health emergency,” AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a
statement.
However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with
coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which
have come in above 90 percent.
