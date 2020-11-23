BSS-09 COVID-19 cases cross 13,700 in Rangpur division

ZCZC

COVID-19 cases cross 13,700 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has crossed the 13,700-mark amid a consistently rising trend in the daily infection rate in recent days in Rangpur division.

“The number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 13,725 in the division with 47 more infections reported on Sunday,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The 47 positive cases were diagnosed after testing 257 samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of the division on Sunday at the daily infection rate of 18.28 percent against 17.58 percent on Saturday.

The district-wise break up of the 13,725 patients stands at 3,393 in Rangpur, 722 in Panchagarh, 1,193 in Nilphamari, 914 in Lalmonirhat, 954 in Kurigram, 1,327 in Thakurgaon, 3,921 in Dinajpur and 1,301 in Gaibandha districts of the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 84,257 collected samples were tested in the division till Sunday, and of them, 13,725 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 16.29 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 12,589 with the recovery of 25 more infected people in the division on Sunday.

“The average recovery rate stands at 91.72 percent in Rangpur division,” Dr. Siddiqui said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is currently 5.63 times higher than the average infection rate.

The 12,589 recovered patients include 2,900 of Rangpur, 676 of Panchagarh, 1,152 of Nilphamari, 893 of Lalmonirhat, 923 of Kurigram, 1,161 of Thakurgaon, 3,671 of Dinajpur and 1,213 of Gaibandha districts.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of total fatalities remained steady at 256 in the division with no more deaths reported from anywhere on Sunday.

“The district-wise break up of the 256 fatalities stands at 56 in Rangpur, 92 in Dinajpur, 28 in Thakurgaon, 21 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 14 in Gaibandha, 20 in Panchagarh and 10 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division,” he said.

The average casualty rate currently stands at over 1.86 percent in the division.

“Among the total 13,725 COVID-19 patients, 67 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 12,589 patients and 256 deaths while 813 remaining in home isolations across the division,” Dr. Ali said.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu today told BSS that the COVID-19 infection rate is showing a rising trend again in the division in recent days.

“Common people should strictly abide by health directives of the government to check further community transmission of COVID-19 infection in the division during the second wave in the spread of deadly virus in the winter season,” he suggested.

