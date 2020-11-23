Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country for the next 24 hour commencing 9am today.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said light fog may occur at places over the country in the early morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise by (1-2)degree Celsius over the country.

The low over south Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over Southwest Bay and adjoining area. It is likely to intensify further. Ridge of sub continental high extents up to West Bengal and adjoining area.

Country’s highest temperature on Sunday was recorded by 29.8 degree Celsius jointly at Chattogram and Sandwip and lowest temperature today was recorded by 10.3 degree Celsius at Badalgacchi under Rajshahi division.

No rainfall was recorded for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today throughout the country.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 5.11pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 620am.