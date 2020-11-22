BSS-59 Govt’s pragmatic steps help maintain development spree in hilly areas: Bir Bahadur

ZCZC

Govt’s pragmatic steps help maintain development spree in hilly areas: Bir Bahadur

BANDARBAN, Nov 22, 2020 (BSS) – Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today said due to pragmatic steps taken by the present Awami League government, the development spree is going on in various sectors including communication, health and power in the remote hilly areas of the three hill districts including Bandarban.

“The development is booming in various sectors including communication, health and power in the remote hilly areas of the three hill districts including Bandarban. This development has been possible only for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of and inaugurating various development works in Phaitang union by Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board, Bandarban Hill District Council and Local Government Engineering Department here.

He also called upon the people to cooperate with the government to continue the ongoing development trend.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 18 development projects worth Taka 10 crore including Phaitang headman para govt primary school at a cost of Tk 60 lakh, Khedarban Government Primary School building at a cost of Tk 93 lakh , Development of two kilometers of road from Baniyarchhara to Phaitang High School at a cost of Tk 3 crore, Dhuilachhari Abdul-Qadir Gilani Jame Mosque, Kamaijajhiri Tripura Para Community Center, Chiuptali Sheikh Russel Smrity Shangsad Office, Rangajhiri Jame Mosque and Chiuptali Bazar Passenger Camp.

